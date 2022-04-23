Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and religious school in northern Afghanistan on Friday killed at least 33 people, including students of a religious school.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s deputy culture and information minister, said the bombing in the town of Imam Saheb, in Kunduz Province, also wounded another 43 people, many of them students.
No one immediately claimed responsibility, but Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate on Friday claimed a series of bombings that happened a day earlier, the worst of which was an attack on a Shiite mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif that killed at least 12 Shiite Muslim worshippers and wounded scores more.
Earlier the Kunduz provincial police spokesman put the death toll at the Malawi Bashir Ahmad Mosque and madrassa compound in Imam Saheb at two dead and six injured. Mujahid later tweeted the higher casualty numbers tweeting “we condemn this crime . . . and express our deepest condolences to the victims.”
Friday’s bombing is the latest in a series of deadly attacks across Afghanistan. Mujahid called the perpetrator’s of the Kunduz attack “seditionists and evil elements.”
The United Nations called the attack “horrific.” Deputy special representative to Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov said in a tweet that “killings must stop now and perpetrators brought to justice.”
Vatican clears aide to John Paul II of negligence claims
ROME — A Vatican investigation into allegations that the former top aide to St. John Paul II was negligent in handling sex abuse claims in his native Poland has cleared him of wrongdoing, the Vatican’s embassy in Poland said Friday.
A statement from the embassy, or nunciature, said the investigation conducted by a Holy See envoy determined that Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz’s actions were “correct, and therefore, the Holy See decided not to proceed any further.”
The Vatican sent Italian Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco to Poland in June 2021 to gather evidence and documentation into allegations of negligence while Dziwisz was archbishop of Krakow, Poland, from 2005 to 2016. A priest had said he gave Dziwisz a letter detailing allegations of abuse against another priest, and the presumed victim said he never heard back about what came of the case.
Bagnasco’s investigation did not consider Dziwisz’s tenure while he was at the Vatican and the private secretary to John Paul, who was pope from 1978-2005.
John Paul and Dziwisz, now 83, often dismissed allegations of sexual impropriety involving priests because of their experience in communist Poland, when many priests were discredited with false allegations.
Pope clears schedule for medical checks
ROME — Pope Francis cleared his schedule Friday to undergo medical checks on his right knee, as his strained ligaments have made walking, standing and getting up from his chair increasingly difficult and painful.
Francis’ mobility has been greatly curtailed of late, with his already pronounced limp from sciatica seemingly aggravated. The 85-year-old pope had to bow out of celebrating the Easter Vigil last weekend, struggled through Easter Sunday Mass and now frequently walks with a shuffle and the assistance of an aide.
The Vatican spokesman said Friday that Francis was undergoing medical checks within the city state, not at an external hospital.
Francis has had to cancel several appointments this year due to the ligament strain. After his recent visit to Malta, which saw him struggling to get out of his chair on several occasions, Francis said he thought it would get better.
“My health is a bit capricious,” he told reporters April 3 en route home from Valletta. “I have this problem with my knee which makes problems of mobility and walking. It’s a bit painful. But it’s getting better. At least I can move.”