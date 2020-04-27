2 police officers shot, 1 fatally, in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — A shooting in Louisiana’s capital city left one police officer dead and his wounded colleague fighting for his life Sunday, authorities said, adding a suspect was later taken into custody after a standoff in which shots were exchanged with a SWAT team.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said the two officers were shot in a northern residential district in the city, and that one of the officers later succumbed. A suspect, Ronnie Kato, 36, was detained after a roughly four-hour standoff in which he barricaded inside a house.
Death toll hits 23 in August El Paso attack
EL PASO, Texas — A man shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Latinos in an El Paso Walmart died after months in the hospital, raising the death toll from the attack to 23, according to a hospital official.
“After a nearly nine-month fight, our hearts are heavy as we report Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia, our last remaining patient being treated from the El Paso shooting, has passed away,” said Del Sol Medical Center CEO David Shimp.
Deputy kills man who fired at neighbors
LA PLATA, Md. — A man in a camouflage hat fired a military-style rifle at his neighbors in their Maryland home on Sunday before he was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy, authorities said.
One of the neighbors was taken to a hospital for treatment of a graze wound that wasn’t life-threatening, according to Charles County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson. No officers were injured in the confrontation, she said.
Investigators were trying to determine why the 59-year-old man opened fire on the neighbors from the front yard outside of their La Plata home while they were inside, Richardson said.