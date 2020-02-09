Florida woman mauled by pack of dogs
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Neighbors used sticks, pieces of a gutter and a lawn chair in an attempt to stop a pack of dogs from mauling a Florida woman, who was critically injured in the attack that lasted at least five minutes, authorities said.
Friday’s attack only stopped when firefighters arrived at the home in Spring Hill and used their equipment to disperse the dogs, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
The woman, who wasn’t identified, was in critical condition at a hospital. Two neighbors who tried to intervene and were bit by the dogs also were taken for treatment at a hospital. Three other neighbors refused medical treatment for minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
“What I saw I’ll never be able to unsee,” neighbor Kathy Gillespie said.
The woman was in her backyard with her small dog when four or five dogs in a neighboring house saw them through a sliding glass door that wasn’t properly closed, authorities said. The neighbor’s dogs then escaped from the house and attacked them, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
Animal control officers removed seven dogs from the neighbor’s house, even though no more than five of them were involved in the attack, the sheriff’s office said.
Spring Hill is about 40 miles north of Tampa.
Mother sues ICE over son’s medical care
HOUSTON — The mother of a 5-year-old Guatemalan boy sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the medical care he has received in detention for a head injury suffered before the family was arrested.
The lawsuit filed late Friday in California asks a judge to order the child to be taken to a pediatric neurologist or pediatric neurosurgeon. It also seeks to prevent ICE from trying to immediately deport the family.
The boy fell out of a shopping cart in December, fractured his skull and suffered bleeding around his brain. About a month later, he and his family were detained by ICE during what they thought was a routine check-in. The boy, his 1-year-old brother and their mother were taken to ICE’s family detention center at Dilley, Texas, while their father was taken to a detention center in California.
The child’s relatives and advocates allege that ICE is not properly treating symptoms caused by the accident that began before he was detained. The boy has severe headaches and is hypersensitive to normal levels of sound, according to his aunt and Dr. Amy Cohen, an advocate working with the family. He is also starting to wet himself, according to his aunt. They allege the boy’s mother has pleaded for medical care, but has been disregarded.
ICE has defended the care the boy has received at Dilley. The agency said medical staff at the detention center conducted multiple check-ups and found no lasting neurological issues.
Trump schedules campaign rally in Phoenix
PHOENIX — President Donald Trump has scheduled a campaign rally in Arizona on Feb. 19, just under a month before the state’s presidential primary election that will have only Democrats going to the polls. Trump’s campaign said in an announcement late Friday that the evening rally will be held at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
The Arizona Republican Party is not participating in the March 17 presidential primary.
The campaign’s announcement said Trump “has delivered on his promises and he looks forward to celebrating those successes with the great men and women of Arizona.”
Both parties see Arizona as a battleground for the presidency and the U.S. Senate, with appointed Republican Sen. Martha McSally running for the final two years of the term of the late Sen. John McCain.
Colorado State to offer cannabis degree program
PUEBLO, Colo. — A university in Colorado will offer a cannabis-related degree program after receiving approval from the state.
Colorado State University is expected to launch the program this fall at its Pueblo campus.
The Cannabis, Biology and Chemistry program would focus on the science necessary to work in the cannabis field and emphasize natural products and analytical chemistry, officials said.
“It’s a rigorous degree geared toward the increasing demand coming about because of the cannabis industry,” College of Science and Mathematics dean David Lehmpuhl said.
Tennessee County pauses destruction of records requests
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Tennessee county has paused a policy to destroy public records requests after a newspaper highlighted the practice.
Hamilton County officials on Friday suspended the policy after public pressure from the County Commission and a proposed bill from members of the Tennessee Legislature.
The move came less than a week after a report from detailed the establishment of a policy in October allowing the Hamilton County Attorney’s Office to destroy public record requests and responses to them after 30 days.
The policy resulted in the destruction of an unknown number of records requested by the Times Free Press newspaper two months earlier.
Representatives of the paper, the county mayor’s office and county attorney’s office have met to discuss the retrieval of destroyed records.
Avenatti’s attorney try to set ground rules for his testimony
NEW YORK — Defense attorneys asked a federal judge Saturday to prevent prosecutors from quizzing Michael Avenatti about other criminal charges he faces should he decide to testify about allegations he tried to extort Nike for millions of dollars.
The celebrity lawyer could take the witness stand as soon as Monday at his New York trial.
But defense attorneys say Avenatti won’t answer questions concerning his financial condition or two other federal cases in which he’s charged with swindling clients and cheating porn actress Stormy Daniels out of book proceeds.
Questions about those topics could create “a trial within a trial,” Avenatti’s attorneys wrote, and distract the jury tasked with deciding whether Avenatti used his fame to try to extract up to $25 million from Nike with threats of publicizing misdeeds by Nike executives.
Avenatti’s decision to testify — or not — could hinge on whether U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe grants his request to limit his cross-examination to questions about the Nike charges.
The Associated Press