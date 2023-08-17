Canada Wildfires

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. (Bill Braden /The Canadian Press via AP)

 Associated Press

YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories — Residents of the capital of Canada's Northwest Territories began fleeing an approaching wildfire Thursday in long convoys while air evacuations were underway for those who could not leave by road, the latest chapter in Canada's worst fire season on record.

The fire was within 16 kilometers (10 miles) of the northern edge of Yellowknife, and people in the four areas of the city of 20,000 at highest risk were told to leave as soon as possible, Fire Information Officer Mike Westwick said.

