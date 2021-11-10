Tensions rise in standoff at Poland-Belarus border
WARSAW, Poland — Poland reinforced its border with Belarus with more riot police on Tuesday, a day after groups of migrants tried to storm through a razor-wire fence on the eastern frontier where thousands have camped on the Belarusian side in the tense standoff.
The European Union accuses Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of using the migrants as pawns in a “hybrid attack” against the bloc in retaliation for imposing sanctions on the authoritarian government for a brutal internal crackdown on dissent. Thousands were jailed and beaten following months of protests after Lukashenko won a sixth term in a 2020 election that the opposition and the West saw as rigged.
Polish authorities said all was calm overnight on the border — which is also the eastern edge of the 27-nation EU — but they were bracing for any possibility. The Defense Ministry said a large group of Belarusian forces was moving toward the migrant encampments.
U.S. negotiating with Mexico to get visas for DEA agents
MEXICO CITY — The U.S. ambassador to Mexico said Tuesday the two countries are negotiating to get Mexico to approve visas for agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to work in Mexico.
Local media reported that Mexico basically stopped issuing visas for DEA agents after enacting a law that limited their operations in Mexico and removed their immunity. U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar would not specify whether all DEA visas have been completely frozen, but did say the two countries are talking about the visa issue and are getting closer to a solution.
UAE official visits Syria
DAMASCUS, Syria — The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates met with Syria’s once widely shunned president in Damascus on Tuesday, sending the clearest signal yet that the Arab world is willing to re-engage with strongman Bashar Assad.
The visit by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the first by an Emirati foreign minister since Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011.
The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency said the foreign minister “underlined UAE’s keenness to ensure the security, stability and unity of Syria and its support for all efforts made to end the Syrian crisis.”
Assad’s office said the two sides discussed ways of developing cooperation and investment opportunities.
20 children die in school fire
NIAMEY, Niger — More than 20 children were killed and dozens more injured when a fire swept through a school in Niger’s second-largest city, Maradi.
Three classrooms made of straw were consumed by the fire at the pre-school and primary school called ‘AFN’, taking the lives of the children aged between 3 and 8, the government said late Monday.
Hospital blaze kills 4 infants
NEW DELHI — A fire swept through a newborn care unit in a hospital in central India, killing four infants, officials said.
An investigation was ordered into the fire that occurred late Monday at the Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital in Bhopal, said Shivraj Singh Chauhan, chief minister in Madhya Pradesh state.
Chile’s president impeached
SANTIAGO, Chile — President Sebastián Piñera was impeached Tuesday by the lower house of Chile’s congress, setting up a trial in the nation’s Senate over whether to remove him due to allegations he favored the sale of a family property while in office.
The vote to accept the charges got the bare minimum of 78 votes needed in the 155-member Chamber of Deputies. As in the U.S., a Senate trial follows impeachment and Piñera is unlikely to be removed by the 43-member upper house, where the opposition has only 24 of the 29 votes needed to oust a president.