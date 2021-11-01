White House press secretary says she has COVID-19
WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
1 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at party
TEXARKANA, Texas — A suspect was arrested Sunday in a shooting that left one person dead and nine more wounded at a Halloween party in eastern Texas, police said.
Police in Texarkana, Texas, said the suspected shooter, Keuntae McElroy, 21, of Texarkana, Ark., turned himself in late Sunday morning. Police said McElroy was booked into jail on one count of felony aggravated assault and additional charges are expected today.
Around 200 people were at the party at an event center late Saturday when gunfire erupted, police said.
Arrest made in fatal California shooting
GILROY, Calif. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a city council member’s Northern California home, where one person died and three other people were injured, authorities said Sunday.
Benjamin David Calderon was taken into custody Saturday afternoon by a SWAT team after the late-night shooting in the city of Gilroy, officials said in a Facebook post. Police were called after violence broke out during a large outdoor party at the home of Gilroy City Council member Rebeca Armendariz, about 80 miles south of San Francisco.
At least one suspect fired a gun, authorities said.
One male was pronounced dead of his gunshot wounds at the scene and three others were injured. Two of them were believed to have life-threatening wounds, but there was no update on their conditions Sunday afternoon. The victims’ ages range from 17 to 19 years, authorities said. Armendariz said in a statement on Saturday that she was unable to share details because of the active police investigation.
‘Dune’ remains atop box office list
After a record-breaking start, October’s box office closed out quietly this weekend with “Dune” repeating at No. 1 and two prominent genre newcomers, “Last Night in Soho” and “Antlers,” stumbling.
Whether it’s due to Halloween falling on a Sunday, too many new options or simply a lack of enthusiasm, moviegoing audiences seemed to have other plans this weekend. Notable exceptions are the latest “My Hero Academia” and the new Wes Anderson flick “The French Dispatch.”
First place still went to the bigger budget and wider release Timothée Chalamet film. In its second weekend in theaters, “Dune,” which is also available on HBO Max, grossed an additional $15.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Although down a steep 62% from its debut, the ticket sales were enough to give it one more week atop the North American charts.
“Halloween Kills,” in its third weekend, placed second with $8.5 million. The penultimate film in this modern trilogy has now grossed $115.1 million globally.
Boy dies after falling off hayride
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A 7-year-old Missouri boy has died after he fell off a hayride and was struck by the trailer he had been riding in.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s office said the accident was reported around 7:45 p.m. Saturday in a rural area outside Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said on Twitter that deputies and paramedics who responded learned that the boy from Lee’s Summit had been critically injured.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a tractor was pulling the trailer and that the boy was “clinging” to the trailer after he fell out. Forté said the boy was struck by the trailer after he fell off, The Kansas City Star reported . He died at a hospital Saturday night.
Authorities have not released the boy’s name.