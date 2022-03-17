7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami risk receding
TOKYO — A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory and plunging more than 2 million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness.
The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years ago that also triggered nuclear plant meltdowns, spewing massive radiation that still makes some parts uninhabitable.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no longer a tsunami threat though the Japan Meteorological Agency kept its low risk advisory in place. NHK national television said tsunami waves of 8 inches already reached shore in Ishinomaki, about 240 miles northeast of Tokyo.
NHK footage showed broken walls of a department store building fell to the ground and shards of windows scattered on the street near the main train station in Fukushima city, about 36 miles west from the coastline.
7 inmates shot dead, 12 hurt in failed jailbreak in Myanmar
BANGKOK — Seven prisoners were killed and 12 others hurt when they were shot as they tried to break out from a prison in north-central Myanmar, authorities said Wednesday.
About 50 prisoners tried to escape Tuesday by taking three guards hostage at Kalay Prison in Sagaing Region, which holds about 1,000 inmates, said a spokesperson for Myanmar’s Prison Department, Khin Shwe.
He said among the dead was a prisoner who led the attempted jailbreak.
Endangered rhino born in Czech zoo
PRAGUE — A Czech zoo has welcomed a critically endangered eastern black rhinoceros baby that has taken the name of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in honor of that country’s resistance to invading Russian forces.
The rhino was born early on March 4 in the Dvur Kralove zoo, a rare occurrence for the facility even if it has the most rhinos belonging to the subspecies.
“The name is another expression of our support for the Ukrainian heroes,“ zoo Director Premysl Rabas said.
Kyiv’s mother Eva has been taking care of him in a best possible way, the zoo said, with the baby gaining 2 pounds a day. It currently weighs about 110 pounds.
Poaching has reduced the number of the eastern black rhinos living in the wild to around 800. The Czech park has 14.
Only three other such rhinos have been born in other zoos around the world in the last year.
A total of 47 eastern black rhinos have been born in Dvur Kralove since the park received the first one in 1971.
Many of them are now in various zoos around the globe but nine have been returned to Rwanda and Tanzania to live in the wild.