PARIS — Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 staged a new round of protests Saturday to push the government to withdraw the unpopular plan. Determination remained high, but crowds were far smaller than in past protests.
The nationwide marches, the second round of protests in four days and the seventh since January, were bolstered by ongoing strikes in key sectors, from energy to transport and garbage workers. Uncollected trash piled up in Paris and other cities. Police clashed with troublemakers in several cities, notably Paris, charging, tackling and pepper-spraying intruders dressed in black who set fires to piles of trash along the march route and destroyed bus stops, a street lamp and other urban equipment.
Rescued migrants brought toward shore
ROME — Italian coast guard and navy vessels on Saturday ferried hundreds of rescued migrants toward shore, while elsewhere in the Mediterranean Sea thousands of migrants overflowed from a shelter on a tiny tourist island.
The influx of sea arrivals came in the face of a crackdown by Italy’s right-wing government on people smugglers announced only two days earlier. The coast guard said in a statement that overcrowding on two vessels and adverse sea and weather conditions had complicated rescue operations that began Friday in the Ionian Sea off Calabria.
Blast in Afghanistan kills at least 1
JALALABAD, Afghanistan — A bomb exploded Saturday during an award ceremony for journalists in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e- Sharif, killing at least one person and wounding eight, including children, officials said.
The blast went off at the Tabian Farhang center in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, as journalists gathered for the award ceremony, said Mohammad Asif Waziri, a local police spokesman. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said five journalists and three children were wounded. The blast killed a security guard, he said.
Cyclone makes 2nd landfall in Mozambique
MOMBASA, Kenya — Record-breaking Cyclone Freddy made its second landfall in Mozambique on Saturday night, pounding the southern African nation with heavy rains and disrupting transport and telecommunications services.
French weather agency Météo-France warned of “destructive and devastating” winds and “dangerous seas and heavy rains” that could lead to landslides. It’s the second time Freddy has hit the country. It also made landfall late last month.
