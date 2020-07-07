News in your town

Trump's leadership is tested in time of fear, pandemic

Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83

Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83

No more delays: What to know about July 15 tax deadline

Trump's leadership is tested in time of fear, pandemic

Democrats, Biden look to accelerate Southern political shift

Trump to hold outdoor campaign rally in Portsmouth, N.H.

1 of 2 protesters hit by driver on Seattle freeway dies

Virus, Floyd death merge in brutal blow to Black well-being

Rocket fired toward US Embassy in Iraq injures child

Dominican Republic chooses leader amid rising COVID-19 cases

Anti-racism groups in Paris call out colonizer street names

Naked men and drunks: England assesses the reopening of pubs

Gig workers face shifting roles, competition in pandemic

Israel, Palestinians face new restrictions amid virus surge

Charity: Rescue ship gets OK to bring 180 migrants to Sicily

Japan floods leave up to 34 dead, many at nursing homes

Developers cancel long-delayed, $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline

News in brief

Trump Cabinet members look to reassure battleground voters

Iran confirms damaged nuclear site was centrifuge facility

Oregon protesters clash with police, throw fireworks

Crunch, crunch: Africa's locust outbreak is far from over

Iran mandates masks as public shrugs off resurgent virus

Former officer charged in Floyd's death posts $750K bond

Lawyer: Remains of missing Texas soldier identified

UK pays tribute to National Health Service on 72nd birthday

Debates turn emotional as schools decide how and if to open

Death toll rises to 6 in Turkey fireworks factory explosion

Earl Cameron, pioneering British film actor, dies at 102

Developers cancel long-delayed, $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Israel, Palestinians face new restrictions amid virus surge

Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

Bellagio error may be biggest sportsbook loss for Vegas

Facebook groups pivot to attacks on Black Lives Matter

Fewer will attend camp this summer; some camps won't survive

2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting