In this Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 photo, Izzy Lewkosky, of Kansas City, Kan., tastes a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon while looking out at the wildfire incinerated Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg, Calif. Despite a late October blaze that raged through one of the world's best-known wine-growing regions. forcing evacuations in two mid-sized towns, wine production in Sonoma County escaped largely unscathed.