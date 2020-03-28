News in your town

Coronavirus is roiling every part of child welfare system

FDA approves 5-minute virus test for use almost anywhere

U.S. faces new outbreaks; global infections top 590,000

Trump issues order to force GM to produce ventilators

Aggravated murder charges filed in trooper's death on I-5

Virus prevention measures turn violent in parts of Africa

Fear behind bars as the coronavirus spreads

Texas man jailed for online threats against Nancy Pelosi

For nursing homes, symptoms aren't enough to tell who's sick

Eiffel Tower says 'Merci' to health workers fighting virus

Pope prays for 'fragile' humanity needing help in pandemic

National and world news in brief

House passes $2.2T rescue package, rushes it to Trump

Pedestrian bridge falls onto Detroit freeway after collision

As planned, US-led coalition pulling out of 2nd Iraqi base

FBI: Soldiers set up deadly robbery to fund foreign fighting

US indicts Venezuela's Maduro on narcoterrorism charges

FBI chief pledges to find answers on ex-agent Levinson

Celebrity news

Canada urges US not to put troops at border during pandemic

Highlights of Congress' $2.2 trillion virus relief package

Trump says feds developing new guidelines for virus risk

Pelosi forecasts House OK of Senate's $2.2T virus aid plan

Half-million infected worldwide as economic toll rises

Courteney Cox binge-watching ‘Friends’ while in quarantine

Trump says feds developing new guidelines for virus risk

US indicts Venezuela's Maduro on narcoterrorism charges

If you don't laugh, you cry: Coping with virus through humor

Trump camp threatens local TV stations over Democratic ad

US hospitals rush to find beds for surge of virus patients

3.3 million seek U.S. jobless aid, nearly 5 times earlier high

Pelosi forecasts House OK of Senate's $2.2T virus aid plan

FBI: Soldiers set up deadly robbery to fund foreign fighting

TV viewership climbing with people stuck at home by virus

Possible twister: Damage reports at Mississippi-Alabama line

Court: U.K. shouldn't give U.S. evidence on pair of IS militants

Nation/world news in brief

Netanyahu ally resigns, deepening Israeli political turmoil

Stocks have first back-to-back gains since sell-off began

Primary purgatory with no 12th Democratic debate on horizon

Airlines, others to benefit from $2 trillion rescue bill

Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for the coronavirus