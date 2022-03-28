Average U.S. gas price drops 6 cents over 2 weeks to $4.37
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $4.37 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.
The price at the pump is $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.70 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents over two weeks.
Fire at Exxon Mobil refinery in Montana shuts down some units
A fire broke out at an Exxon Mobil Corp. refinery in Montana and was extinguished early Sunday, the company said, and the units involved have been shut while crews stabilize operations.
There were no injuries reported in the blaze that broke out just before 10 p.m. local time Saturday at the facility near Lockwood, Mont., east of Billings. Multiple crews, including the Billings Fire Department, were at the scene and the fire was reported extinguished several hours later.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, a company spokesperson said. “We are working diligently to better understand the incident and continue to cooperate with authorities,” the statement added.
Air monitoring in the community showed no adverse readings from the fire, and units touched by the blaze have been shut as crews assess the scene, the company said.
Exxon is the largest U.S. oil producer. The refinery, which started operations in 1949, spans 720 acres with processing capacity of about 60,000 barrels of crude per day, according to the company’s website. The facility produces about 600 million gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel each year.
The products are distributed to areas including Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Washington, Idaho and parts of Nevada.
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with “Not On Your Love,” and “The Car” before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.
Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.
Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Ark., before moving to Branson, Mo., where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.
Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy Lawrence, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and other country stars.
Carson received a recording contract at Curb Records in 1995 and released a single, “Yeah Buddy.” He then recorded the singles “Not On Your Love” and “The Car,” which won Carson his first Academy of Country Music award for video of the year.
Carson’s career had 14 singles on the Billboard chart in his career, Westby said.
Carson retired from music to become a police officer in Franklin, where he remained on the police force.
Carson returned to music in 2019 and released a previously recorded song, “God Save The World.”
Carson had been in the studio with Buddy Hyatt recording an album to be released later this year with duets with Michael Ray, Darryl Worley and others, Westby said.
Singer Bryan White said on Twitter that he was saddened to hear of his friend’s death.
“He was a tremendous singer and one of the kindest people I’ve ever met ... I’ll see you on the good side buddy,” White said.
On Twitter, the Franklin Police Department thanked Carson for his “life of service & song” and said Carson “changed everyone he met, all of us, for the better!”
“It’s hard to believe he’s gone,” the department said on Twitter.