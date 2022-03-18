U.S. vet jailed in Iran sues for $1 billion, alleges torture
WASHINGTON — A U.S. Navy veteran who was jailed in Iran for nearly two years sued the Iranian government on Thursday for $1 billion, alleging that he was kidnapped, held hostage and tortured.
The federal lawsuit describes in unsparing detail the “prolonged and continuous” abuse that Michael White says he suffered behind bars, including being beaten and punched, whipped on his feet, deprived of food and drink, and pressured to falsely confess that he was a spy for the U.S. government.
“Mr. White endured this trauma for nearly two years, never knowing if or when he would be released and reunited with his family, repeatedly promised that his conditions would improve soon, only to be crushed psychologically when they did not,” the lawsuit states.
Suspected jihadists kill at least 19 in Niger
NIAMEY, Niger — Armed men attacked a bus killing at least 19 passengers in western Niger near the border with Burkina Faso, the Association of Passenger Transport Companies said Thursday.
A dozen suspected jihadists on motorcycles intercepted the bus on Wednesday near the village of Fono, shooting the passengers before setting the bus on fire, the association said. Several passengers were injured and others are missing, it said. The bus was heading from Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou, to Niger’s capital, Niamey.
Trucks were found still on fire at the site of the accident.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but similar attacks have been carried out in the Tillaberi region near the border with Burkina Faso by jihadist groups linked to both al-Qaida and the Islamic State Group.
Ex-Honduras first lady convicted of corruptionTEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — A court in Honduras convicted former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla of corruption Thursday for the second time.
Bonilla was sentenced to 58 years in prison in September 2019 for embezzling more than $1 million in government money between 2010 and 2014, when her husband Porfirio Lobo was president.
But the Supreme Court of Justice overturned her conviction six months later, citing procedural problems and ordering a new trial.
On Thursday, that second trial resulted in a conviction too.
Honduras’ court system said via Twitter Thursday that the court had unanimously convicted Bonilla of embezzlement and fraud. Her private secretary at the time, Saúl Escobar was also convicted Thursday.
The court ordered them jailed while awaiting sentencing, which was scheduled for Monday.
According to prosecutors, Bonilla took some $480,000 from an account for the first lady’s office and deposited it in her personal account four days before Lobo left office. The defendants also allegedly took $650,000 from the office through checks written to nine front businesses between 2010 and 2014.