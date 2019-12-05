Rescuers looking for 8 people after gas explosion in Poland
WARSAW, Poland — Officials in southern Poland say a house collapsed in a gas explosion, trapping as many as eight people.
Local firefighters spokeswoman Patrycja Pokrzywa says the detached house in the mountain resort of Szczyrk was totally destroyed in Wednesday’s explosion and that children were believed to be among those trapped. Pokrzywa says rescuers with dogs are searching for survivors and victims.
She says she received her information from a person who lives in the house but was outside at the time of the explosion.
Szczyrk Mayor Antoni Byrdy says the search could last until as long as Thursday morning.
Waste tank collapse in Chinese mill kills 9 people, hurts 4BEIJING — Nine people were killed when a waste water tank in a dyeing and printing mill collapsed in eastern China, authorities said.
The collapse of the 50-foot tank toppled stacking shelves in the workshop in the city of Haining in Zhejiang province, a center of China’s vast petrochemicals industry.
The local government said another four people were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon. The site will be cleaned up and the collapse investigated.
The mill’s website said it was founded in 1983 and employs 500 people.
Similar accidents in recent months have killed scores of Chinese despite a push to boost safety and crack down on the corruption that facilitates it.
In the neighboring province of Jiangsu, a massive chemical blast in March left nearly 80 people dead.
Last month, a gas explosion inside a coal mine in northern China killed 15 miners and left another nine injured, while a highway tunnel under construction in the southwest collapsed killing four people and leaving another eight missing.
France creates anti-hate crime office amid anti-Semitic waveWESTHOFFEN, France — The French government is creating a national anti-hate crime office following the discovery of anti-Semitic graffiti at a Jewish cemetery in eastern France.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner made the announcement Wednesday in the town of Westhoffen, where vandals scrawled swastikas and other anti-Semitic inscriptions on 107 tombs the day before.
Speaking alongside Jewish leaders, Castaner condemned the graffiti as a sign that “hate is on our national territory.”“We must respect the right to believe,” he said.
A special police unit has begun investigating the incident, Castaner said, and the new national office will seek to fight hate crimes.
The graffiti marked the latest in a string of anti-Semitic acts in the Bas-Rhin region. Anti-Semitic graffiti was also discovered Tuesday in the eastern French village of Schaffhouse-sur-Zorn, authorities said.