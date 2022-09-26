NEW YORK — Stocks fell in midday trading on Wall Street on Monday and put major indexes deeper into a slump as recession fears grow.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 11:56 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 141 points, or 0.5%, to 29,585. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.2%.

