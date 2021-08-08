Meth bust likely largest in U.S. history
OTAY MESA, Calif. — Federal authorities on Friday night announced what they called likely the largest methamphetamine bust in U.S. history, finding more than 5,528 pounds of the drug inside a semi-tractor trailer that crossed from Mexico at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.
Agents on Thursday night also found more than 127 pounds of fentanyl inside the commercial truck, which had California license plates and was being driven by a Mexican citizen.
The driver, Carlos Gerardo Symonds Saavedra, was charged Friday with two federal felony counts of importing controlled substances into the U.S. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment.
Former police officer won’t face charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A former St. Paul police officer fired for the nonfatal shooting of an unarmed Black man who had been hiding from police last November after allegedly livestreaming a sexual assault will not be criminally charged, authorities said.
Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office said in a memo released Friday that Officer Anthony Dean had reasonably concluded that Joseph Javonte Washington was capable of hurting or killing officers or others in the area when Washington suddenly jumped out of a large trash bin and rushed at officers.
When he climbed out, Washington was shocked with a stun gun and attacked by a police dog before being shot by Dean.
Suspect arrested in slaying of executive
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police have arrested a suspect in connection with the slaying of a prominent executive at Bank of America who was a champion in helping people of color seek careers in the financial services industry.
Michelle A. Avan, 48, was found dead Thursday morning by a family member at her home in Reseda, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Her family had become concerned because they had been unable to contact her.
The exact cause of Avan’s death is unknown, but the victim appeared to have suffered trauma to her face, according to police.
Detectives arrested Anthony Duane Turner on Thursday afternoon in Westchester on suspicion of killing Avan, the LAPD said in a statement. Turner, 52, was being held Saturday at the LAPD’s Valley Jail Section in Van Nuys, according to booking records. Bail was set at $2 million. Turner also worked at Bank of America.
Texas Democrats still refuse to return
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democrats still refused to return to the state Capitol on Saturday as Gov. Greg Abbott began a third attempt at passing new election laws, prolonging a months-long standoff that ramped up in July when some Democratic state lawmakers fled the state and hunkered down in Washington.
“A quorum is not present,” Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan said Saturday afternoon. Just minutes later, he adjourned the chamber until Monday.
Although the precise whereabouts of all of the more than 50 Democrats who bolted some 27 days ago was unknown, not enough of them showed up in the state House of Representatives to give Republicans the quorum required to begin work on a new special session.
Abbott, a Republican who is up for re-election in 2022, has threatened Democrats with arrest in an effort to compel them back to the Capitol, although state troopers have no jurisdiction beyond Texas.
However, Democratic leaders have not committed to sitting out the entire 30-day session, leaving open the possibility that enough could return at some point to end the stalemate. Republicans want to advance an overhaul of elections in Texas under legislation that largely remains the same despite the months of walkouts and protests by Democratic lawmakers.