HAMPTON, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia hunted Saturday for a man who remained at large hours after he was suspected of gunning down three men and a woman in a suburban neighborhood south of Atlanta.
Andre Longmore, 40, is believed to be armed and dangerous, Hampton Police Chief James Turner said during a news conference. The shootings happened late Saturday morning in a subdivision in Hampton, a city of roughly 8,500 people.
Officials released few details about the killings.
United, pilots union agree to deal
United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years.
The union valued the agreement at about $10 billion. It followed more than four years of tumultuous bargaining that included picketing and talk of a strike vote.
Musk: Twitter still losing cash
Elon Musk says Twitter is still losing cash because advertising has dropped by half.
In a reply to a tweet offering business advice, Musk tweeted Saturday, “We’re still negative cash flow, due to (about a) 50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load.”
“Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else,” he concluded.
Crews battle fires near Los Angeles
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — Firefighters were battling three separate brush fires in blistering heat and low humidity in sparsely populated, hilly areas southeast of Los Angeles.
Nearly 1,000 homes were under evacuation orders, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or property loss, according to officials from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.
The fires were all within 40 miles of each other in Riverside County, where temperatures in some areas spiked into the triple digits.
Tesla electric pickup rolls off assembly line
Tesla says its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line, nearly two years behind the original schedule.
The company tweeted a photo on Saturday showing scores of workers in helmets and yellow vests surrounding the truck.
“First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas!” Tesla tweeted, including a cowboy hat-wearing emoji. Owner Elon Musk retweeted the post.