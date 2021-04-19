Gunmen kill 19 praying at mosque in Niger
NIAMEY, Niger — Gunmen on motorcycles attacked a village near Niger’s troubled border with Mali, shooting at people as they prayed at the mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and killing 19 people, officials said Sunday.
The attack took place Saturday evening in the village of Gaigorou in Niger’s Tillaberi region, which has come under repeated attack by suspected Islamic militants since January.
Niger’s government called it a “cowardly attack by people who claim to be Muslims,” and sent the interior and defense ministers to visit the wounded.
Chad military: Advance by rebels halted
N’DJAMENA, Chad — The Chadian military said it had halted an advance by rebels coming from neighboring Libya, but the rebel group said Sunday that it was pressing ahead after the American and British embassies warned of a possible assault on the capital in the coming days.
Army spokesman Azim Bermandoa Agouna said that clashes had taken place late Saturday in the northern province of Kanem and that the rebel column from Libya was “totally decimated.”
It was not immediately possible to independently corroborate the claims.
Fierce fighting rages in Yemen; dozens killed
SANAA, Yemen — Fighting between forces of Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels raged in the provinces of Marib and Taiz, killing at least 70 fighters on both sides, officials said Sunday.
The increase in violence came over the past 24 hours and at least 85 others were wounded, military officials from the two sides said.
The officials said at least 42 fighters were killed in Marib and 28 in Taiz.
Most of the dead were rebel fighters, they said.
Palestinian protesters, Israeli police clash
JERUSALEM — Israeli police clashed with hundreds of Palestinian protesters outside Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday, firing stun grenades and a water cannon to disperse the crowd, Israeli media said.
Similar clashes have occurred nightly since the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began last week. Palestinians say they typically gather on the stairs outside the Old City’s Damascus Gate each evening during Ramadan but that this year Israeli police put up barriers to keep away the crowds.