Psychologist: School shooter didn’t get consistent treatment
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A psychologist who treated Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz when he was 8 years old testified Wednesday that Cruz was a “peculiar child” who had many behavioral and developmental issues but his widowed mother seemed overwhelmed and wasn’t consistent in her discipline or in getting him treatment.
Frederick Kravitz said he began treating Cruz in 2007 on a referral from Cruz’s psychiatrist with Lynda Cruz telling him her adopted son suffered from anxiety and nervousness and had trouble controlling his temper. But she also said he was friendly and got along fine with his peers — claims that a neighbor, preschool teachers and an elementary school special education counselor have testified were not true.
Kravitz said that while he suggested weekly sessions for Cruz, his mother only brought him 15 times over a 13-month span, a decade before he murdered 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.
He said that was a major issue — Lynda Cruz would agree that her son needed more consistent treatment and she needed to be more consistent in her discipline of him and his younger half-brother, Zachary, but did not follow through. She was 57, depressed from her husband’s sudden 2003 death and dealing with two “tumultuous” young children, he said.
Paul Newman’s daughters sue late actor’s charity foundation
HARTFORD, Conn. — A new lawsuit has exposed a deep rift between two of Paul Newman’s daughters and the late actor’s charitable foundation funded by profits from the Newman’s Own line of food and drink products.
The daughters, Susan Kendall Newman and Nell Newman, allege Newman’s Own Foundation has improperly cut its mandated contributions to their own charities from $400,000 apiece per year to $200,000 each annually.
They filed a lawsuit Tuesday in state court in Stamford, Conn., seeking $1.6 million in damages to be donated to their foundations for charitable giving.
The daughters say their father, who started Newman’s Own Foundation three years before he died in 2008, allowed the foundation to use his name and likeness — but only on several conditions including giving each of the two daughters’ foundations $400,000 a year.
Susan Kendall Newman, who lives in Oregon, and Nell Newman, of California, worry the foundation is setting the stage to completely remove them from having any say in how some of profits from Newman’s Own products are donated to charities.
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared.
James Coddington was convicted and sentenced to die for the beating death of his friend and coworker, 73-year-old Albert Hale, inside Hale’s Choctaw home. Prosecutors say Coddington, who was 24 at the time, became enraged when Hale refused to give him money to buy cocaine.
Coddington’s execution is scheduled for this morning.
“After thoroughly reviewing arguments and evidence presented by all sides of the case, Governor Kevin Stitt has denied the Pardon and Parole Board’s clemency recommendation for James Allen Coddington,” Stitt’s office said in a statement.
Jill Biden has ‘rebound’ COVID-19 case, president negative
WASHINGTON — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she tested negative for the virus over the weekend.
President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their Rehoboth Beach, Del., vacation home, continues to test negative, the White House said. He also suffered a rebound case earlier this month after an initial recovery from the coronavirus.
Biden’s deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue said the first lady “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures.” Donohue said the White House Medical Unit has notified individuals who were in close contact with the first lady.
Mario Batali settles 2 lawsuits
BOSTON — Mario Batali has agreed to settle two Massachusetts lawsuits that accused the celebrity chef of sexual assault, attorneys for the women said on Wednesday.
The decision to settle the cases comes more than two months after the former Food Network personality was cleared of a criminal charge stemming from accusations by one of the women, who prosecutors alleged aggressively kissed and groped her while taking a selfie at a downtown Boston bar in 2017.
“The matters have been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties. We cannot comment further due to confidentiality obligations,” attorneys for the two women, Eric Baum and Matthew Fogelman, said in an emailed statement.
IRS initiates safety probe
WASHINGTON — Responding to an increasing number of threats born of conspiracy theories that agents were going to aggressively target middle income taxpayers, the Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday that it was conducting a comprehensive review of safety at its facilities.
The climate, health care and tax legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden last week included $80 billion in funding for tax collection efforts. Although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen specifically directed the agency to not focus its attention on taxpayers with middle class incomes, misinformation spread rapidly online that agents were going to crack down on taxpayers of all earnings levels.
The baseless assertions also said the IRS would distribute firearms to employees authorized to used deadly force, prompting threats to the IRS employees.
Now agency leadership has launched an examination of agency safety.
“We are conducting a comprehensive review of existing safety and security measures,” said Chuck Rettig, IRS commissioner about the agency’s 600 office locations nationwide. “This includes conducting risk assessments,” he said, by monitoring perimeter security, designations of restricted areas, exterior lighting, security around entrances of facilities and other measures.
