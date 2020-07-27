News in your town

Church volunteer admits to arson attack on French cathedral

Arrests and clashes follow anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel

North Korea locks down border city over suspected virus case

Some US police resist enforcing coronavirus mask mandates

Witness: Driver gunned down armed protester in Texas capital

India's PM to attend temple groundbreaking at disputed site

US diplomat says America keeps pushing to end Qatar crisis

Police corral crowds as movers leave US Consulate in China

News in brief

Police and protesters clash in violent weekend across the U.S.

North Korea locks down border city over suspected virus case

Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104

Crush of boat buyers seek recreation, safety during pandemic

Twitter and Facebook become targets in Trump and Biden ads

Bodies of mother, 2 infants found in car submerged in pond

Experts warn of home pool drowning risks during pandemic

Regis Philbin, television personality and host, dies at 88

Today in History

Tear gas fired again; Portland protest standoff continues

Civil rights icon Lewis remembered in his hometown

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Amid virus, uncertainty, parents deciding how to school kids

California, Florida, Texas lose House seats with Trump order

Hurricane Hanna blasts Texas Gulf Coast

Pakistani police probe minister after killing of journalist

Massive protest against governor's arrest challenges Kremlin

Armenians and Azerbaijanis clash in Moscow

Head of worst-hit Italy region is probed for COVID supplies

Gazans defy taboos to rescue, neuter stray animals

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Female priests now outnumber male ones in Church of Sweden

German cruise ship sets sail, hopes short trip thwarts virus

Pregnant women at risk of death in Kenya's COVID-19 curfew

Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

California, Florida, Texas would lose House seats with Trump order

Hurricane Hanna blasts Texas Gulf Coast

Regis Philbin, television personality and host, dies at 88

Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered in his hometown