Trump Classified Documents

Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

 Associated Press

MIAMI  — Donald Trump's valet faced arraignment Thursday, accused of helping the former president hide classified documents from federal authorities.

Walt Nauta smiled at reporters but didn't say anything as he arrived for the proceedings.

