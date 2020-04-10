FILE - In this March 28, 2018 file photo, a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. A judge ruled on Thursday, April 9, 2020, that the federal government had failed to adequately protect endangered whales from lobster fishing activities. Environmental groups had sued the U.S. government with a claim regulators' failure to prevent the North Atlantic right whale from harm was a violation of the Endangered Species Act.