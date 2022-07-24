U.S. Marine in custody after stabbing death of wife in Hawaii
HONOLULU — An active-duty U.S. Marine accused in the stabbing death of his wife is in custody and facing a second-degree murder charge.
The Honolulu Police Department said Saturday that Bryant Tejeda-Castillo was being held on $1 million bail.
Police said he was captured shortly after the Wednesday killing of 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi along a freeway. Police said he was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu with what one witness said were several self-inflicted wounds.
Alotaibi’s friends said she was pregnant, but police said that they are awaiting autopsy results.
A police spokesman on Saturday said he didn’t know if Tejeda-Castillo remained at the hospital or had been transferred elsewhere. Tejeda-Castillo was arrested on a warrant of second-degree murder.
In a statement, the U.S. Marine Corps said it was aware of the situation.
“We can confirm that the Marine suspect’s command was engaged with both him and the victim, and were responsive to those allegations and concerns that the command was made aware of,” it said. “Due to the ongoing nature of the criminal investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further on this topic.”
Man accused of attacking Zeldin arrested on federal charge
A man accused of attacking New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during a recent campaign rally told investigators he’d been drinking that day and didn’t know who the congressman was, authorities said as the man was arrested on a federal assault charge Saturday.
David Jakubonis, 43, made an initial court appearance Saturday before a federal magistrate judge in Rochester, N.Y., on a single count of assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon. The charge carries a potential maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
He was ordered held until a bail hearing in federal court Wednesday.
Prosecutors said he should remain detained as a flight risk and is dangerous, according to a court filing. Assistant federal public defender Steven Slawinski, representing Jakubonis, said in an email to The Associated Press that he planned to ask the judge to release Jakubonis from custody.
Man killed, 6 others wounded in shooting in suburban Seattle
RENTON, Wash. — A man was killed and six others wounded in a shooting that broke out early Saturday in the Seattle suburb of Renton, police said.
Officers found the people who had been wounded in the shooting along with “a large agitated” crowd after callers told police shortly before 1 a.m. that shots had been fired in the downtown area, the Renton Police Department tweeted.
STUART, Fla. — A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said.
The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Md., in the groin area with its pointed bill on Tuesday while she was standing in the boat as two companions tried to bring it in on a fishing line about two miles offshore from Stuart, Fla., according to a report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. The companions applied pressure to the wound, and the woman was taken to Stuart for medical treatment.
The woman told deputies that the attack happened so fast that she didn’t have time to react, according to the sheriff’s office report.
