HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas inmate was executed Tuesday evening for fatally stabbing two Houston-area brothers during a robbery in their home 30 years ago.
Rick Rhoades, 57, was executed by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for the September 1991 killings of Charles Allen, 31, and Bradley Allen, 33. The brothers were killed less than a day after Rhoades had been released on parole after serving a sentence for burglary.
Authorities: Man admits to killing 5
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has confessed to killing three people whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Texas, as well as his roommate and girlfriend, saying he felt compelled to sacrifice them, authorities said Tuesday.
Jason Thornburg, 41, was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge in the deaths of the three people whose bodies were found in the dumpster in Fort Worth on Sept. 22, police said.
During an interview, Thornburg told officers that he had in-depth knowledge of the Bible and believed he was being called to “commit sacrifices,” according to the arrest warrant.
Cherokee Nation, 3 companies settle
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Cherokee Nation and three opioid distributors reached a $75 million settlement to resolve opioid-related claims against the companies, the tribe and the companies announced Tuesday.
The Tahlequah, Okla.-based tribe announced the settlement, the largest in Cherokee Nation history, with McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation. The settlement will be paid out over six and a half years.