Astronaut breaks U.S. record for longest spaceflight
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio now holds the record for the longest U.S. spaceflight.
Rubio surpassed the U.S. space endurance record of 355 days on Monday at the International Space Station. He arrived at the outpost last September with two Russians for a routine six months. But their stay was doubled after their Soyuz capsule developed a coolant leak while parked at the space station.
The trio will return to Earth on Sept. 27 in a replacement capsule that was sent up empty for the ride home. By then, Rubio will have spent 371 days in space, more than two weeks longer than Mark Vande Hei, the previous U.S. record holder for a single spaceflight. Russia holds the world record of 437 days, set in the mid-1990s.
U.N. food agency warns of ‘doom loop’ for world’s hungriest
ROME — The World Food Program warned Tuesday that humanitarian funding cuts by governments are forcing the U.N. agency to drastically cut food rations to the world’s hungriest people, with each 1% cut in aid risking to push 400,000 people toward starvation.
The agency said the more than 60% funding shortfall this year was the highest in WFP’s 60-year history and marks the first time the Rome-based agency has seen contributions decline while needs rise.
As a result, the WFP has been forced to cut rations in almost half its operations, including in hard-hit places like Afghanistan, Syria, Somalia and Haiti. In a statement, WFP warned that 24 million more people could slip into emergency hunger over the next year as a result.
WFP’s executive director, Cindy McCain, said with starvation at record levels, governments should be increasing assistance, not decreasing it.
Rhino at Austrian zoo kills zookeeper, injures her husband
BERLIN — A rhinoceros attacked a married couple working as zookeepers in Austria on Tuesday, killing the woman and seriously injuring the man as he attempted to save her, authorities said.
The attack happened at the Hellbrunn Zoo in the western Austrian city of Salzburg.
Zoo director Sabine Grebner told reporters that the 33-year-old woman, a German citizen from Bavaria, was assigned that day to put insect repellent on the rhino’s body because they are very sensitive to insect bites.
The 30-year-old female rhino, Jeti, attacked the keeper though it was not clear why, Austria’s APA news agency cited Grebner as saying.
The other zookeeper, a 34-year-old Austrian citizen who was feeding other animals at the time, was also attacked and injured when he tried to chase the rhino away from his wife.
Russian passenger jet makes emergency landing
MOSCOW — A Russian passenger plane with 170 people on board made a successful wheels-down emergency landing in a field Tuesday, and no one was seriously injured, officials said.
The Airbus A320 belonging to Ural Airlines was flying from the Black Sea resort of Sochi to Omsk in eastern Siberia when the crew reported a problem with the hydraulic system and requested permission for the plane to land at Tolmachevo Airport in Novosibirsk, which has a longer runway.
Van Gogh painting recovered but with damage
BRUSSELS — More than three years after it was stolen from a museum that was shut to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh has been recovered, a little worse for wear, the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands said Tuesday.
Van Gogh’s “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring,” which was painted in 1884, was snatched in an overnight raid in March 2020 from The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam. It was there on loan from the Groninger Museum.
The museum paid tribute to Dutch art sleuth Arthur Brand for his “key role in this case.”
It declined to provide further details about how it was found. It said “the painting has suffered, but is — at first glance — still in good condition.” Its value was not provided. On the rare occasions when Van Gogh’s paintings come up for sale, they fetch millions at auction.
Pope’s Ukraine peace envoy heads to China
ROME— Pope Francis’ Ukraine peace envoy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, is heading to China on the fourth leg of a mission that has already brought him to Kyiv, Moscow and Washington, the Vatican said Tuesday.
The main aim of the shuttle diplomacy is to help return Ukrainian children taken to Russia after the invasion.
Zuppi, accompanied by an official from the Vatican secretariat of state, will be in Beijing from today to Friday. The Vatican described the visit as a “further step in the mission desired by the pope to support humanitarian initiatives and the search for paths that can bring about a just peace.”
Zuppi has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Lvova-Belova and other top advisers to Putin, and President Joe Biden.
7 people die in storms in China; 70 crocodiles loose
BEIJING — Rainstorms battering southern China have killed at least seven people and allowed dozens of crocodiles to escape from a farm.
Nearby residents were advised to stay at home after more than 70 crocodiles escaped in Maoming, a city near the coast in western Guangdong province, according to Chinese media reports.
An emergency official was quoted as saying that 69 adult crocodiles and six juveniles had escaped.
Some have been captured, but the operation was difficult because of the depth of a lake they are in, the media reports said.
No injuries have been reported.