CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela’s electoral system was being put to the test Sunday, with millions of people casting ballots for thousands of races — the first in four years with major opposition participation following a series of boycotts over unfair conditions.
The contest was being observed by more than 130 international monitors, mostly from the European Union, satisfying a longstanding demand of the opponents of President Nicolás Maduro.
More than 21 million Venezuelans are eligible to vote in over 3,000 contests, including for 23 governors and 335 mayors positions. More than 70,000 candidates entered the races.
Maduro is not on the ballot. His term ends in 2025.
2 outsider candidates take lead in Chile
SANTIAGO, Chile — Two outsider candidates hailing from opposite extremes of the political spectrum took an early lead in Chile’s presidential election Sunday following a bruising campaign that laid bare deep social tensions in the region’s most economically advanced country.
With almost a third of polling centers reporting results, far right lawmaker José Antonio Kast had 29% support compared to 24% for former student protest leader Gabriel Boric. A candidate who ran virtually from the U.S. without stepping foot in Chile led the pack of five other candidates trailing far behind. If no candidate secures a 50% majority, the two top finishers will compete in a Dec. 19 runoff.
El Salvador plans to build ‘Bitcoin City’
LA LIBERTAD, El Salvador — In a rock concert-like atmosphere, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced that his government will build an oceanside “Bitcoin City” at the base of a volcano.
Bukele used a gathering of Bitcoin enthusiasts Saturday night to launch his latest idea, much as he used an earlier Bitcoin conference in Miami to announce in a video message that El Salvador would be the first country to make the cryptocurrency legal tender.
A bond offering would happen in 2022 entirely in Bitcoin, Bukele said, wearing his signature backwards baseball cap.