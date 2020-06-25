Senate approves 200th federal judge appointed by Trump
WASHINGTON — The Senate has approved the nomination of a Mississippi judge to a federal appeals court, the 200th federal judge named by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Republican-controlled chamber. It’s the highest number of judicial nominees confirmed at this stage of a presidency in four decades.
Cory Wilson was elevated to a seat on the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal despite Democratic objections that he has a record of working to undermine voting rights of African Americans and other minorities.
Approval came on a nearly party-line, 52-48 vote Wednesday. Maine Sen. Susan Collins was the only Republican to vote against Wilson.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Wilson “an outstanding nominee,” and noted that he has served as a lawyer in private practice, a state lawmaker, adviser to top state officials and a judge. The American Bar Association rates Wilson as “well-qualified.”
Mexico’s president announces he will meet Trump in July
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday he plans to travel to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump, an announcement that was met with a storm of criticism in Mexico.
López Obrador said he wants to make his first trip abroad in the first week of July to mark the start of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade accord, which was negotiated with the Trump administration.
Trump is deeply unpopular in Mexico because of his remarks about the country, but the two leaders have displayed surprisingly cordial relations despite ideological differences.
López Obrador has called Trump a friend and said his administration has shown respect for Mexico.
U.S. adds details to indictment of WikiLeaks founder Assange
WASHINGTON — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sought to recruit hackers at conferences in Europe and Asia to provide his anti-secrecy website with classified information and conspired with members of hacking organizations to obtain government secrets, according to a new Justice Department indictment announced Wednesday.
The superseding indictment does not contain additional charges beyond the 18 counts the Justice Department unsealed last year. But prosecutors say it underscores Assange’s efforts to procure and release classified information, allegations that form the basis of criminal charges he already faces.
Beyond recruiting hackers at conference, the indictment accuses Assange of conspiring with the leader of LulzSec, a hacking group, and asking to be provided with documents and databases. Prosecutors say Assange also published on WikiLeaks emails from a data breach of an American intelligence community consulting company by a hacker affiliated with LulzSec and “Anonymous,” another hacking group.
Assange’s lawyer, Barry Pollack, said in a statement that “the government’s relentless pursuit of Julian Assange poses a grave threat to journalists everywhere and to the public’s right to know.”
Assange was arrested last year after being evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and is at the center of an ongoing extradition tussle over whether he should be sent to the United States.
4th person dies of injuries from Charlotte street party
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fourth person has died after an impromptu celebration in North Carolina erupted in gunfire and several people were hit by cars, police said Wednesday.
Dairyon Dejean Stevenson, 31, died Tuesday while hospitalized after being shot early Monday at an impromptu block party in Charlotte that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release.
Police also clarified Wednesday that one of the four victims killed at the scene died after being hit by a car. Police had previously said she died from an apparent gunshot wound.
Six others were wounded by gunfire and at least four more were hit by vehicles apparently fleeing the scene, according to police.
Police say about 400 people were gathered on the north side of the city when someone in the crowd was struck during a hit-and-run accident, prompting the arrival of police and medical first responders.
Deputy Police Chief Gerald Smith said at a Wednesday news conference that about 180 casings from multiple weapons including assault rifles and handguns were recovered at the scene. Smith said investigators haven’t determined a motive but the shooting appeared to be spontaneous, with no indication it was planned.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that some of the 10,000 American troops he’s pulling out of Germany will be moved to Poland on NATO’s eastern flank against Russian aggression.
“We’re going to be reducing our forces in Germany,” Trump said in the Rose Garden while standing alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda. “Some will be coming home and some will be going to other places, but Poland would be one of those other places in Europe.”
Trump said unlike Germany, Poland is one of only eight members of the alliance that are fulfilling NATO’s target pledge of spending 2% of its gross national products on their own defense. He said transferring troops to Poland also sends a strong signal to thwart Russian aggression.