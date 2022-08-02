Threat of protests, violent escalation stirs fears in Iraq
BAGHDAD — Thousands gathered in Baghdad on Monday for a counter-rally called by Iran-backed groups against their rival, an influential cleric whose followers are staging a sit-in inside the Iraqi parliament — only to withdraw hours later.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the pullback by supporters of the Coordination Framework, an alliance lead by Shiite parties close to Iran, was a definite deescalation in their power struggle with cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s loyalists.
Al-Sadr’s followers have been camped out inside the parliament in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone since thousands stormed the building on Saturday, demanding reforms and denouncing the Iran-backed alliance. Al-Sadr’s representatives have called on supporters in Iraqi provinces to protest in their cities and towns in support of the parliament sit-in.
Earlier Monday, Iraqi security forces erected concrete barriers ahead of the street protests by the Iran-backed groups.
By early afternoon, thousands of Shiite men arrived at the July 14th Bridge, which leads to the Green Zone, waving Iraqi flags and those belonging to Iran-backed groups and figures. They wore black, the custom ahead of the holy day of Ashura, an important day of mourning in the Shiite Muslim calendar. Ashoura starts on Sunday.
U.S. sanctions UAE, Hong Kong firms that ship Iranian oilWASHINGTON — The U.S. has sanctioned a United Arab Emirates-based firm and several Asian companies for facilitating the illicit sale of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian oil for shipment to East Asia.
The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on Monday imposed the sanctions on UAE-based Blue Cactus Heavy Equipment and Machinery Spare Parts Trading for providing support to the Iranian petroleum trade.
Hong Kong-based Farwell Canyon HK Limited, Shekufei International Trading Co., Limited, and PZNFR Trading Limited were also hit with Treasury sanctions.
Kosovo delays measure stirring tensions with minority SerbsPRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo’s authorities early Monday moved to ease mounting ethnic tensions in the country by delaying a controversial order on vehicle license plates and identity cards that triggered riots by minority Serbs who put up roadblocks, sounded air raid sirens and fired their guns into the air.
The Kosovo government accused neighboring Serbia of instigating the riots in order to destabilize the country that declared independence in 2008 after a NATO intervention that stopped Serbia’s bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatists in 1999.
Officials in Kosovo had earlier decided that as of Aug. 1 they would resume the practice of requiring vehicles that enter from Serbia to replace Serbia license plates with Kosovo ones. For the past 11 years, the reverse was required by Serbia for vehicles driving from Kosovo that transit through Serbia.
Kosovo also is planning to block its ethnic Serb minority from only using Serbian identity cards when crossing the border, the same approach that Serbia uses for Kosovar citizens.
After discussions with European and U.S. partners, the “reciprocity” license plate and identity card plan was being postponed for a month, until Sept. 1, the Kosovo government said.
U.K. court: Hospital can end comatose boy’s life supportLONDON — A British court on Monday refused to block a hospital from ending life-support treatment for a 12-year-old boy who has suffered catastrophic brain damage.
The parents of Archie Battersbee have fought unsuccessfully in the courts to prevent the Royal London Hospital from turning off the boy’s ventilator and stopping other interventions that are keeping him alive. That had been due to happen Monday, but after the family appealed to the United Nations, the British government asked the Court of Appeal to take another look at the case.
After an emergency hearing, the court said it would not extend a stay on the withdrawal of life support beyond noon today.
“Every day that (Archie) continues to be given life-sustaining treatment is contrary to his best interests and, so, a stay, even for a short time, is against his best interests,” judge Andrew McFarlane said.
The judge said the medical evidence showed that Archie’s “system, his organs and, ultimately, his heart are in the process of closing down. The options before the court have always been stark.”
Archie’s parents can still ask the U.K. Supreme Court if it will hear the case. If it agrees, the deadline would likely be extended again.
Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National ParkDEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard.
Officials on Sunday provided no estimate on when the roads around Death Valley would be reopened.
Motorists were also urged to avoid Southern California’s Mojave National Preserve after flooding buckled pavement on some roads. The rain also prompted closures of highways and campgrounds elsewhere, but no injuries were reported
The storms produced torrential downpours and the National Weather Service reported that more than an inch of rain fell in 15 minutes Sunday near Kingman, Ariz., which is close to the stateline with California.
In a mountainous area east of Los Angeles at the edge of the San Bernardino National Forest, mudslides sent trees and large rocks onto roads, blocking them near the city of Yucaipa.
Psychiatrist says Sandy Hook parents fear for their livesAUSTIN, Texas — The parents of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim live with a complex form of post-traumatic stress disorder and a constant fear that followers of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will kill them, a psychiatrist testified Monday at Jones’ defamation trial.
Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, have sued Jones and his media company Free Speech Systems over the harassment and threats they and other parents say they’ve endured for years while Jones and his Infowars website claimed the 2012 attack that killed 20 first-graders and six school staffers was a hoax or faked.
“The overwhelming cause of their pain is what Jones is doing,” said Roy Lubit, a forensic psychiatrist hired by the plaintiffs to review the trauma faced by the parents.
The post-traumatic stress disorder the parents suffer from is not based on a single event, but on constant trauma, and is similar to that endured by soldiers in war zones or child abuse victims, Lubit said.
Heslin and Scarlett Lewis are consumed not just with the memory of their son’s horrific death, but the denials and attacks on them and their son’s legacy they’ve endured for years. He noted the security the parents hired to protect them at the two-week trial.
Lubit said Heslin has had guns fired at his home and has been accosted on the street. Scarlett Lewis told Lubit that she installed sophisticated surveillance equipment at her home and sleeps with a gun, a knife and pepper spray at her bedside.
President: Philippines won’t rejoin international courtMANILA, Philippines — Newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday the Philippines has no plan to rejoin the International Criminal Court, a decision that supports his predecessor’s stance but rejects the wishes of human rights activists.
Former President Rodrigo Duterte withdrew the Philippines from The Hague-based court in 2019 in a move rights activists said was an attempt to evade accountability and prevent an international probe into thousands of killings in his campaign against illegal drugs.
“The Philippines has no intention of rejoining the ICC,” Marcos Jr. said in response to a question at a news conference.
Marcos Jr., who took office on June 30, said he recently met his justice secretary and other legal advisers to discuss the possible resumption of an ICC investigation into the drug killings.
