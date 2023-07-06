Yellen

FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the House Financial Services Committee during a hearing regarding the state of the international financial system at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

BEIJING — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to tell Chinese officials Washington wants healthy economic competition but will defend U.S. trade curbs imposed on security grounds and express concern about Beijing's export controls on metals used in semiconductors and solar panels, a senior Treasury official said Thursday.

Yellen was due to meet Friday with China's No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang, as part of efforts to revive relations that are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes over security, technology and other irritants. Treasury officials have said she wouldn't meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

