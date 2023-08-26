Severe Weather Michigan
Buy Now

Dozens of vehicles drive through a flooded section of I-94 and Livernois, in Detroit, on Friday.

 David Rodriguez Munoz

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least 6 tornadoes touched down in Michigan as part of severe storms powered by strong winds that killed five people, while downing trees, tearing roofs off buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power, officials said.

The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 mph crossed from Ingham County into the western edge of adjacent Livingston County on Thursday night.

Recommended for you