NEW DELHI — Indian police on Sunday arrested a separatist leader who has revived calls for an independent Sikh homeland and the secession of India’s northern Punjab state, which has a history of violent insurgency.
Amritpal Singh had been on the run since last month after capturing national attention in February, when hundreds of his supporters stormed a police station in Ajnala, a town in Punjab state, with wooden batons, swords and guns to demand the release of a jailed aide.
Punjab state police tweeted Sunday that Singh was arrested in Moga, a town in the state.
A Sikh religious leader, Jasbir Singh Rodde, said Singh surrendered after offering morning prayers at a Sikh shrine in Moga.
Ex-leader returned to Peru to face charges
LIMA, Peru — Former President Alejandro Toledo arrived in Lima Sunday after being extradited from the United States to face charges he allegedly received millions of dollars in bribes in a giant corruption scandal that has ensnared four of Peru’s ex-presidents.
Police and officials from Peru’s prosecutor’s office received Toledo, 77, at Lima’s airport early Sunday.
3 dead after train hits car at crossing
BERLIN — A train hit a car at a crossing in northern Germany early Sunday, killing all three people in the car, police said.
Police said that the regional train hit the car at full speed near Neustadt am Ruebenberge, outside the city of Hannover. The car’s 22-year-old driver was killed along with two women who were with him in the vehicle, aged 21 and 22.
