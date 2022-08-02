Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Ukraine’s Azov Regiment a terrorist organization, a move that could lead to terror charges against some of the captured fighters who made their last stand inside Mariupol’s shattered steel plant.

The Associated Press

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.