Jury seated in trial related to Breonna Taylor’s shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury has been selected in the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in the deadly narcotics raid that left Breonna Taylor dead.
Former Louisville officer Brett Hankison’s trial will begin this morning when lawyers give opening statements. Hankison is charged with wanton endangerment for shooting into the apartment of one of Taylor’s neighbors on the night of the March 2020 raid. He was fired a few months later. Hankison, whose shots did not hit Taylor, is the only officer charged in the botched raid that ended with Taylor’s death.
Attorneys spent Tuesday selecting the final 15 jurors from a pool of 48. Three of the 15 will be alternate jurors.
Missouri man convicted in wife’s death admits child abuseCOLUMBIA, Mo. — A Missouri man convicted of killing his wife, burying her body and lying to authorities about her whereabouts pleaded guilty Tuesday to child abuse charges involving the couple’s young daughter.
Joseph Elledge had originally pleaded not guilty to child abuse, child endangerment and domestic assault, KMIZ-TV reported.
Elledge, 26, was convicted in November of killing his 28-year-old wife, Mengqi Ji, a Chinese woman he married while they were studying at the University of Missouri. He was sentenced in January to 28 years in prison.
A judge sentenced Elledge Tuesday to 10 more years on the child abuse charges, which he must serve after he completes his sentence on the murder charge. He will be given credit for the two years he has already served.
Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight said as part of the plea agreement, the state will not charge Elledge with more felonies related to his wife’s death, such as abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
And prosecutors will not be allowed to charge Elledge with anything else if an appeal in his murder case is approved. Elledge’s lawyers filed an appeal of his murder conviction in January.
Woman accused of stabbing husband 140 times in Florida homePALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A 61-year-old Florida woman is accused of stabbing her physically disabled husband more than 140 times and hitting him on the head with a meat cleaver to make sure he was dead.
Joan Burke was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, according to Palm Springs police. No motive was announced.
Melvin Weller’s stepson found his body in a pool of blood on the couple’s kitchen floor on Feb. 11. A bloody knife and meat cleaver were in the sink and blood was splattered throughout the room, a police report said.
Burke was found in a bedroom with cuts to both of her palms, news outlets reported.
“It is very common for the offender to have lacerations to the palm of one or both hands when he or she stabs another person,” the police report said.
The medical examiner’s report said Weller had stab wounds all over his body.