9 Pakistani soldiers, 20 militants killed
QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistan’s military said security forces cleared two areas in a southwestern province of separatist militants after they attacked two army camps, leaving nine soldiers dead and six others wounded. Twenty militants were killed in intense, hours-long firefights and follow-up operations, it said.
The military statement issued late Saturday said militants attacked security forces camps in Baluchistan province in the districts of Naushki and Panjgur late Wednesday and both attacks were eventually repulsed. A recently formed separatist group, the Baluchistan Nationalist Army, claimed responsibility for the attacks.
UNICEF: Children face dire Syria prison stints
BEIRUT — Children held in a prison in northeast Syria that witnessed 10 days of fighting between U.S.-backed fighters and Islamic State group militants are living in “incredibly precarious” conditions and they should not have been there in the first place, the U.N. children’s agency said Sunday.
UNICEF added that the agency is ready to help support a new safe place in Syria’s northeast to take care of the most vulnerable children, some of whom are as young as 12.
Costa Ricans vote in presidential election
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Costa Ricans voted for a new president Sunday in elections that have yet to see a clear favorite emerge among the 25 candidates and will be held amid fears of a low turnout because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Costa Ricans will also choose a new National Assembly in the elections, which take place days after the country’s top prosecutor filed papers seeking to lift outgoing President Carlos Alvarado’s immunity so he can face charges related to the collection of personal information on citizens. He is not eligible to run again.
Militant with U.S. ties goes on trial in Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The alleged leader of the militant wing of a U.S.-based Iranian opposition group went on trial Sunday, state TV reported. He’s accused of planning a 2008 bombing at a mosque that killed 14 people and wounded over 200.
In 2020, Iran’s intelligence service detained Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German national and California resident. Iran said he is the leader of Tondar, the militant wing of the opposition group Kingdom Assembly of Iran.
Tunisia’s president: Dissolve judiciary body
TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia’s president has announced a plan to dissolve the national judiciary body, claiming suspicions of corruption and possible mishandling of politically charged cases, local media reported Sunday. Opposition members said the move was just the latest example of the president’s extreme power grab.
The decision by President Kais Saied to disband the Superior Council of the Judiciary comes as Tunisians on Sunday marked the ninth anniversary of the assassination of a prominent left-wing leader and an outspoken critic of the Islamist movement.