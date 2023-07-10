Former priest gets 25-year sentence for drugging, molesting men in New Orleans
METAIRIE, La. — A former Catholic priest in Louisiana has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to drugging and molesting 17 men he met in a popular tourist area in New Orleans, a prosecutor said.
WVUE-TV reported that Stephen Sauer, 61, targeted people in the city’s French Quarter who appeared drunk, lost or in need of help, according to Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul D. Connick Jr.
The crimes occurred from 2019 to 2021, and many of the victims were visiting from out of state, Connick said.
Sauer was sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty to 13 counts of sexual battery, nine counts of third-degree rape, 17 counts of video voyeurism and 16 misdemeanor charges of possessing drugs without prescriptions and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police: Gunman on scooter in New York charged with murder, attempted murder
NEW YORK — A Brooklyn man accused of killing an 86-year-old and injuring three other men in a series of shootings while riding a scooter in New York City is charged with murder and attempted murder, police said Sunday.
In all, six apparently random shootings occurred in Brooklyn and Queens on Saturday, according to police.
The motive of the alleged gunman, identified Sunday as 25-year-old Thomas Abreu, was unknown, police said.
Police arrested Abreu without incident Saturday.
Longtime Tennessee lawmaker dies of injuries sustained in jet ski collision
Roy Herron, a longtime Tennessee state lawmaker and former chairperson of the state Democratic Party, died Sunday from injuries sustained in a jet ski accident. He was 69.
Herron died at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, according to a statement from his family. He had been hospitalized since a July 1 collision with another jet ski on Kentucky Lake, in which he suffered internal bleeding and extensive injuries to his arm and pelvis, according to his family’s Caring Bridge website.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was investigating the collision.
Powerball jackpot could rise to $650 million
An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold for the Saturday drawing.
The new jackpot for Monday’s drawing is the ninth-highest in the history of the game. The Powerball jackpot rolled over after no one matched all six numbers drawn — white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18, Powerball officials said Sunday. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.
No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million. There have been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players.
The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November. The $650 million jackpot is for winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 29 years. Most winners prefer cash, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $328.3 million.