Pfizer, BioNTech seek emergency use of COVID-19 shots in US

American passenger recalls trying to kill train attacker

Europe, US 'climate guardian' satellite to monitor oceans

Iran's allies on high alert in Trump's final weeks in office

Biden wants Congress to pass emergency COVID-19 aid this year

Defense bill in danger over Confederate-named military bases

Mnuchin denies he's trying to hinder incoming administration

Georgia secretary of state to certify election for Biden

Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.