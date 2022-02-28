Many free COVID-19 tests still unclaimed
WASHINGTON — Nearly half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to the public still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test.
Wild demand swings have been a subplot in the pandemic, from vaccines to hand sanitizer, along with tests. On the first day of the White House test giveaway in January, COVIDtests.gov received over 45 million orders. Now officials say fewer than 100,000 orders per day are coming in for the packages of four free rapid tests per household, delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
Still, the White House sees the program as a step toward a deeper, yet more elastic, testing infrastructure that will accommodate demand surges and remain on standby when cases wane.
The White House says Americans have placed 68 million orders for packages of tests, which leaves about 46% of the stock of tests still available to be ordered.
3 die from gunshot wounds in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A third person has died after police found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds in a Lenexa, Kan., home early Sunday, police said.
The individual was taken to an area hospital but later died from injuries.
Lenexa police said the case is still under investigation.
Police have not yet released the identities of any of the three victims.
Survey: Gas prices in U.S. move higher
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, of the Lundberg Survey, said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg said further increases are likely. The price at the pump is about a dollar higher than it was a year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.86 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.14 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $4.02 a gallon, up 12 cents over two weeks.
‘Uncharted’ remains No. 1 at box office
NEW YORK — For the eighth time in the past 10 weeks or so, a movie starring Tom Holland is No. 1 at the box office.
The Sony Pictures videogame adaptation “Uncharted,” starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg, led ticket sales for its second weekend of release with $23.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Channing Tatum-led “Dog” held the No. 2 spot at $10.1 million in its second weekend of release.