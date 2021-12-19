MINNEAPOLIS — The president of Planned Parenthood’s affiliate in the upper Midwest said Friday she is stepping down from her position next year.
Sarah Stoesz oversaw the organization for nearly 20 years and grew it into one of the largest Planned Parenthood affiliates in the country as it expanded from Minnesota and South Dakota to incorporate North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska. The five-state organization provides services to more than 100,000 patients each year. Stoesz does not plan to step down until October while the organization searches for her replacement.
Darden CEO to retire; replacement named
ORLANDO, Fla. — The CEO of Darden Restaurants Inc., the owner of Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and other chains, will retire in May and be replaced by the company’s president and chief operating officer.
Gene Lee, 60, said Friday he will remain as board chairman after he steps down after seven years as CEO. He will be replaced by Rick Cardenas, a longtime Darden employee.
Their deaths occurred just after Delaware voters elected Biden to the Senate in 1972 and the fatal car crash became a defining moment that has shaped his persona and career.
His sons Beau and Hunter, just under 4 and 3 at the time, were seriously injured but survived the crash. His wife Neilia and 13-month-old daughter Naomi died after their car was broadsided while they were en route to pick up a Christmas tree.
OSHA sets dates for mandate enforcement
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements.
The federal agency separately said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing requirements before Feb. 9.
The announcement came after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District in Cincinnati decided on Friday that the mandate for large employers could go forward, reversing a previous court decision made after 27 Republican-led states, conservative groups, business associations and some individual companies challenged the mandate.