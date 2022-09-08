Biden to channel Kennedy in push for cancer ‘moonshot’
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden next week will highlight his plans for drastically reducing cancer deaths and boosting treatments for the disease in what he has called “this generation’s moonshot,” the White House announced Wednesday.
Biden’s speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Monday will come on the 60th anniversary of his predecessor’s speech outlining his vision for putting the first man on the moon. The White House said Biden will outline what his administration is doing to “end cancer as we know it.”
The issue is personal for Biden, whose son Beau Biden died in 2015 of brain cancer. Biden launched the cancer moonshot the following year when serving as President Barack Obama’s vice president.
In February, Biden, a Democrat, set more ambitious goals for the project, including cutting the rate of cancer deaths in half in the coming 25 years and improving treatments and quality of life for those with cancer and their caregivers.
Man charged with killing Memphis jogger held without bondMEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee judge revoked bond Wednesday for a man charged with killing a Memphis woman who was abducted during a pre-dawn run near a university campus.
Cleotha Abston, who told a Shelby County judge he prefers to be referred to as Cleotha Henderson, will be held without bond on charges including first-degree murder in the kidnapping and slaying of Eliza Fletcher, 34.
General Sessions Judge Louis Montesi had ordered him held on $510,000 bond Tuesday on charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, tampering with evidence, theft and fraud.
Henderson had faced only those charges before police on Tuesday identified a body found a day earlier behind a vacant duplex as Fletcher. He was then charged with first-degree murder and made his first court appearance on that charge Wednesday. The judge said the name change to Henderson would be placed in the court record.
Abortion debate splits South Carolina GOP
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s Senate debate on an abortion ban that would no longer include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest started Wednesday with the chamber’s three Republican women taking a stand against a bill they said doesn’t respect women and doesn’t respect life.
Republicans are facing off against each other over the ban. Senators have been told the proceedings could last days.
A first vote to try to add back the exceptions was rejected 23-6. None of the Senate’s Democrats voted, refusing to help more moderate Republicans and to keep the bill as strict as possible to try to defeat it.
The three Republican women in the Senate rose early in the debate and spoke back-to-back, saying they can’t support it unless the rape and incest exceptions are restored.
“Are we simply baby machines? Are you pregnant with a dead baby? Too bad. Raped at 11 by your grandfather and got pregnant? That’s just too bad,” Sen. Penry Gustafson said.
Bannon expects to face new criminal chargeNEW YORK — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he expects to be charged soon in a state criminal case in New York City.
Bannon, 68, plans to turn himself in on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.
The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that the state criminal case would resemble an earlier attempted federal prosecution, in which Bannon was accused of duping donors who gave money to fund a wall on the U.S. southern border.
The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined comment late Tuesday.
ALS drug gets 2nd review at FDA meetingWASHINGTON — A closely watched experimental drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease got an unusual second look from U.S. regulators on Wednesday, following intense pressure to approve the treatment for those with the fatal illness.
Patients and their families have rallied behind the drug from Amylyx Pharma, launching an aggressive lobbying campaign and enlisting members of Congress to push the Food and Drug Administration to grant approval.
The FDA has approved only two therapies for the disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which destroys nerve cells needed for basic functions like walking, talking and swallowing. The more effective of the two drugs extends life by several months.
In a rare move, the FDA convened a second meeting of neurology advisers who narrowly voted against the company’s drug in March. The panel was reviewing new statistical analyses from Amylyx and planned to vote again on whether to recommend approval. The FDA is not required to follow the group’s guidance.
An internal review by FDA scientists posted ahead of the meeting struck a negative tone, concluding that the company’s updated analysis was not “persuasive” and provided “no new data.” On the other hand, the FDA’s instructions to the panel stressed the need for regulatory flexibility when considering drugs for deadly diseases.
A final FDA decision is expected later this month.
