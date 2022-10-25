Ethnic group says Myanmar air attack kills 80 at celebration

BANGKOK — Air strikes by Myanmar’s military killed as many as 80 people, including singers and musicians, attending an anniversary celebration of the Kachin ethnic minority’s main political organization, members of the group and a rescue worker said Monday.

