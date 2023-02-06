NEW YORK — Wall Street is slipping on Monday, adding to losses from the end of last week on worries about higher interest rates and inflation.

The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in midday trading and on track for a second straight fall after a stunningly strong report on the U.S. jobs market dented the market's hopes for easing interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 55 points, or 0.2%, at 33,870, as of 11:20 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.5% lower.

