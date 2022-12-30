ROME — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was in stable condition Friday after experiencing a health decline and was able to participate in a private Mass in his room, the Vatican said, as the faithful in Rome prepared to honor "this last stretch of his pilgrimage."

The Vatican provided a new medical bulletin Friday afternoon saying Benedict had been able to rest well for a second night.

