U.S., South Korea reach troops-cost deal
WASHINGTON — The United States and South Korea have reached agreement in principle on a new arrangement for sharing the cost of the American troop presence, which is intended as a bulwark against the threat of North Korean aggression.
The State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs said the deal includes a “negotiated increase” in Seoul’s share of the cost, but it provided no details. The Bureau wrote on Twitter that the agreement, if finalized, would reaffirm the U.S.-South Korean treaty alliance as “the linchpin of peace, security and prosperity for Northeast Asia.”
The negotiations had broken down during the Trump administration over a U.S. demand that Seoul pay five times what it previously had paid. The State Department said in a statement that the increase in the South’s share of the cost was “meaningful.”
Former wife of Bezos marries Seattle teacher
SEATTLE — MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle science teacher who expressed gratitude “for the exceptional privilege it will be to partner in giving away assets with the potential to do so much good when shared.”
Dan Jewett, who made the announcement in a letter to the website of the nonprofit organization the Giving Pledge on Saturday, said he never imagined he would be in a position to talk about giving away significant wealth during his lifetime in order to make a difference in other people’s lives.
Jewett has been a teacher for decades and most recently taught chemistry at the private Lakeside School, where Scott’s children attended.
San Francisco eyes reopening of schools
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco school officials plan to reopen classrooms for some of the youngest students beginning April 12 under a tentative deal reached with the teachers union, according to a newspaper report.
The agreement was announced late Friday after months of debate over how and when kids would return to in-person instruction as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations decline statewide.
The school board still needs to vote on the deal.
Overdoses suspected in 3 Kentucky deaths
HAZARD, Ky. — Police in a southeastern Kentucky community are working with a federal drug enforcement agency to identify the source of suspected overdoses that resulted in three deaths and sickened several other people, including two officers.
The Hazard Police Department said on Facebook that officers responding to a report of suspected overdoses in an apartment found three bodies Thursday.
A fourth person suspected of overdosing was taken to a hospital while eight more overdoses have since been reported in the city, the statement said.
Police urged residents to use caution if they see any substance that is not easily recognizable. “Whatever this is, it is deadly,” the statement said.
Two Hazard police officers became ill while processing the suspected substance. The statement said authorities should know what it is by Monday night.
Police said they working with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration in the investigation.