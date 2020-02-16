Strikes kill 30 civilians in Yemen, U.N. says
SANAA, Yemen — Strikes killed more than 30 civilians in a mountainous northern Yemeni province Saturday, the U.N. humanitarian chief for the country said, calling the attack “shocking.”
The Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, accused the Saudi-led coalition of launching retaliatory airstrikes, after they shot down a warplane for coalition over the province of Jawf.
Iran official: Trump getting bad advice
MUNICH — Iran’s foreign minister said Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump is receiving bad advice if he believes an American “maximum pressure” campaign against his country will cause the government in Tehran to collapse.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told a group of top defense officials and diplomats at the Munich Security Conference that the information provided to the president has dissuaded Trump from accepting offers from other leaders to mediate between Washington and Tehran.
Zarif also said the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Jan. 3 was a miscalculation by Washington that has galvanized support for Iran instead of increasing pressure on the regime.
Major hurdle cleared in South Sudan?
JUBA, South Sudan — South Sudan’s rival leaders on Saturday appeared to clear a major hurdle with just a week left before the deadline to form a coalition government, with the president announcing a “painful” compromise on the politically sensitive number of states.
President Salva Kiir said that after meeting with rival Riek Machar on Friday he had resolved to return the world’s youngest nation to 10 states plus three administrative areas, easing a “sticky issue” as the country moves on from civil war.
Turkish officials, Russia to discuss Syria
MUNICH — A Turkish delegation will travel to Russia on Monday to discuss the situation in Syria’s Idlib province amid mounting fears of a humanitarian disaster there, Turkey’s foreign minister said.
Hundreds of thousands of civilians in Idlib province are scrambling to escape a widening, multi-front offensive by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.
“What matters is today around 1 million people from Idlib have been moving towards our border,” Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement Saturday after a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump in which they discussed Syria and other topics. “We are already hosting 3.5-4 million people. Unfortunately we are not in a position of accepting this another 1 million.”
1 killed, 4 injured in Berlin shooting
BERLIN — One person was killed and 4 others were injured in a shooting late Friday outside a Berlin event venue, German authorities said Saturday.
The shooting doesn’t appear to be terrorism-related, authorities said.