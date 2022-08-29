2 Texas boys fatally shot, toddler wounded
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two boys were fatally shot and a toddler was critically wounded Sunday afternoon by assailants outside of a house in northwest Fort Worth, authorities said.
The victims were shot at about 2:15 p.m. in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive, near the intersection of Barber Ridge Trail.
A 17-year-old boy, a 5-year-old boy and an 18-month-old boy were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The 17-year-old and 5-year-old later died, Fort Worth police chief Neil Noakes said.
The toddler has injuries that are not life-threatening and is expected to survive, he added.
LOS ANGELES — A gunman opened fire on patrons in a Los Angeles bar early Sunday, wounding six people, police said.
A fight broke out among patrons at the Holiday Bar in the Boyle Heights neighborhood at about 1 a.m., police said. A man then pulled a handgun and began firing into the crowd.
Officer Rosario Cervantes, a department spokeswoman, said first responders found three people injured inside the bar when they arrived. Three others took themselves to hospitals, she said.
The suspected gunman was taken into custody and a handgun recovered at the scene, Cervantes said.
ATLANTA — A federal jury has awarded $100 million to a panhandler who fell and broke his neck in Atlanta after a police officer shocked him with a stun gun during a foot chase, news agencies report.
Jerry Blasingame now needs around-the-clock care costing $1 million annually, and has $14 million in medical bills so far, attorney Ven Johnson told jurors.
Jurors found that Officer Jon Grubbs used unreasonable force against Blasingame, who was 65 years old and had been asking drivers for money on July 10, 2018. He was paralyzed from the neck down and is now 69 years old.
Jurors found that the Atlanta Police Department should pay $60 million and Grubbs should pay $40 million, WXIA-TV and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
The city has filed a motion for a directed verdict. A ruling from a judge on that motion might amend the jury’s verdict.
