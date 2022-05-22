Death toll hits 10 in Kashmir tunnel collapse
SRINAGAR, India — Rescuers on Saturday found the bodies of nine more workers in a collapsed tunnel in Indian-controlled Kashmir, taking the death toll to 10.
The tunnel is part of a mountainous highway tunnel system that was under construction in the Himalayan region when it collapsed Thursday night. The body of one worker was recovered Friday.
Aamir Ali, an official at the government’s disaster management department, said Saturday that the bodies of all missing workers were recovered. Emergency crews used heavy machinery to clear the wreckage at the site of the collapse in southern Ramban district.
Ex-leader sentenced in North Macedonia
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia’s fugitive former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski has been handed a 9-year prison sentence for illegally ordering the 2011 demolition of a multimillion-dollar residential and business complex owned by a former political ally turned opponent.
The Criminal Court in the capital, Skopje, found that the demolition was an “act of political revenge” against Fijat Canoski, then the leader of the small Party for European Future (PEI), who had left Gruevski’s conservative government coalition and joined the opposition.
Three other former officials at the time of the demolition were also sentenced late Friday.
Israeli troops shoot, kill Palestinian militant
JERUSALEM — Israeli troops shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian militant as fighting erupted when soldiers entered a volatile town in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry and local media said.
The shooting, which Israel said came during a gunbattle with local militants, came at a time of intensified Israeli military activity in the northern West Bank town of Jenin in recent months.
The ministry identified the dead teen as Amjad al-Fayyed. It said another Palestinian — an 18-year-old — was in critical condition after being wounded by Israeli gunfire.
Later Saturday, the militant group Islamic Jihad said al-Fayyed was a member of its armed wing.
Nations: Crack down on human trafficking
UNITED NATIONS — More than 100 nations have approved a declaration calling on governments to intensify efforts for safe and orderly migration, crack down on human smuggling and trafficking, and ensure that migrants are respected and receive health care and other services.
The 13-page declaration was adopted by consensus by U.N. member nations attending a four-day meeting to review the first international agreement dealing with migration. The Global Compact was approved by the U.N. General Assembly in December 2018, and participants at this week’s meeting recommended that the 193-member world body also endorse Friday’s declaration in the coming months.
Log In
