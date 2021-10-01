BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping paid respects at a solemn commemoration Thursday for those who died in the struggle to establish Communist Party rule, as he leads a national drive to reinforce patriotism and single-party authority.
Xi and the six other members of the party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee led aged veterans and government and military leaders in paying their respects at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in the center of Tiananmen Square while a military band played.
While Xi, who heads the party and also serves as state president, made no remarks, Premier Li Keqiang spoke at a reception Thursday evening on the eve of National Day Friday.
The Martyr’s Day ceremony underscores the stress Xi places on Communist traditions after establishing himself as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, who founded the People’s Republic in 1949 after sweeping to power in a civil war.
Israeli troops kill Gaza man near border
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli troops shot and killed a 40-year-old Palestinian man in the Gaza Strip on Thursday as he was setting bird traps near the Israeli border, his family said. The military said it was investigating.
The shooting came hours after two other Palestinians were killed in separate incidents in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. The shooting in Gaza occurred just before noon, near the Bureij refugee camp.
Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers are bitter enemies that have fought four wars since 2007 — most recently in May. The border area remains volatile and three Palestinians and an Israeli soldier have been killed in clashes in the area in recent weeks.
London officer gets life for killing woman
LONDON — A former London police officer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman he tricked into his car using his police identification and COVID-19 laws.
Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of falsely arresting 33-year-old Sarah Everard for violating lockdown restrictions as she walked home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3. Prosecutors said Couzens, who was on the Metropolitan Police force at the time, handcuffed Everard, drove her far outside the city, and then raped and killed her.