Pakistan bus crash kills 33, injures 40
MULTAN, Pakistan — A jam-packed bus carrying mostly laborers traveling home for a major Muslim holiday rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan on Monday, police and rescue officials said. At least 33 people were killed and 40 others injured.
The bus, which was over passenger capacity, had left the city of Sialkot and was traveling on Taunsa Road in Punjab province. Its destination was the city of Dera Ghazi Khan, said senior police officer Hassan Javed. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, he said.
Rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. According to Sher Khan, who was in charge of the rescue team at the site, some of the injured were in critical condition. He said the bus driver was among the 33 killed.
Khan said the passengers were traveling to their home district of Rajanpur to celebrate the upcoming Eid al-Adha feast.
Russia test-launches hypersonic missile
MOSCOW — The Russian military reported a successful test launch of a new hypersonic cruise missile on Monday.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said the Zircon missile was launched from the Admiral Groshkov frigate in the White Sea.
The ministry said the missile flew at a speed seven times the speed of sound and successfully hit a designated practice target more than 215 miles away on the coast of the Barents Sea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Zircon would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 620 miles. Putin has emphasized that its deployment will significantly boost Russian military capability.
Vigilantes drill in Mexico with rifles, machetesMEXICO CITY — Another shadowy group of armed residents emerged in Mexico over the weekend, when a hundred or so vigilantes armed with rifles, shotguns and machetes staged a public drill in the southern state of Chiapas.
The group in the township of Pantelho was introduced over a loudspeaker as “The Machete,” and it claims to be fighting the incursion of drug cartels in the largely Indigenous mountain communities of Chiapas.
There have been multiple confrontations since mid-June in the region and human rights groups say around 2,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in recent years because of the fighting.
The vigilantes, who appear to include members of the Tzotzil Indigenous group, are calling themselves “self defense” forces, just as other groups did in western Mexico in 2013 and 2014.