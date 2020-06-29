Russian company admits pollution in Arctic tundra
MOSCOW — A Russian metallurgical company said Sunday that it improperly pumped wastewater into the Arctic tundra and that it has suspended the responsible employees.
The statement from Nornickel is the second time in a month the company has been connected to pollution in the ecologically delicate region.
In May, around 21,000 tons of diesel fuel leaked after a reservoir at a Nornickel-operated power plant collapsed; some of the fuel entered a lake that feeds into an arm of the Arctic Sea.
The statement came hours after the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported that water tainted with heavy metals from the tailings at a nickel-processing plant were being pumped into a river.
Nornickel said the water was improperly pumped because of an overflowing sump; it said the water was “clarified” and there is no threat of waste leakage.
Both facilities are near Norilsk, north of the Arctic Circle, 1,800 miles northeast of Moscow.
More Florida beaches close as virus cases rise
MIAMI — Officials are announcing more beaches will be closing again in Florida to avoid further spread of the new coronavirus as they try to tamp down on large gatherings amid a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday in Pensacola that interactions among young people are driving the surge in confirmed cases. Meanwhile in Broward County, home to Fort Lauderdale, authorities said they would be closing beaches during the busy Fourth of July weekend following the decision of Miami-Dade County to close theirs between July 3 and July 7.
The Florida Department of Health reported on Sunday more than 8,500 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths. In total, the state now has more than 141,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 3,400 deaths.
New hospitalizations are also ticking upward, although not as dramatically as the new cases. New admissions this week have been between 160 and 170 per day, according to figures compiled by covidtracking.com.
State officials on Friday announced a ban on alcohol consumption at bars, and DeSantis explained Sunday there was “widespread noncompliance” in those businesses, saying they “tossed aside” safety guidelines. Several restaurants were shut down over the weekend in Broward County for not following rules restricting capacity and mandating the use of masks.
Roadside bomb kills 6 Afghan civilians
KABUL, Afghanistan — A roadside bomb killed at least six Afghan civilians Sunday in the southern Helmand province, including a woman and two children, an official said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Another woman in the vehicle was wounded in the explosion, which took place in Washer district, said Omar Zwak, spokesman for Helmand’s governor. He did not have additional information on her condition or whether the victims were from one family.
Zwak blamed Taliban insurgents for the attack. Afghanistan has seen a recent spike in violence, with most attacks claimed by the local affiliate of the Islamic State group, which is fighting both the Taliban and the Kabul government.
A U.S.-Taliban peace deal signed in late February provides for the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan. It’s been touted as the country’s best chance at peace in four decades of war.
On Saturday, two employees of the country’s human rights commission were killed when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in the capital Kabul. According to a statement from the commission, the victims of the attack were Fatima Khalil, 24, a donor liaison officer, and Jawid Folad, 41, a driver. No one claimed responsibility for that attack..
In early June, IS took credit for a bombing at a mosque in Kabul that killed two people, including the prayer leader. Eight worshipers were also wounded.
A week later, another prayer leader and three worshipers were killed by a bomb blast inside another mosque in Kabul. Eight other worshipers were wounded. The Taliban condemned the mosque attacks.
The United States has blamed IS for a horrific attack last month on a maternity hospital in the capital that killed 24 people, including two infants and several new mothers.