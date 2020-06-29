News in your town

Suspect in killing at Louisville protest in custody

Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it

Lebanon's FM to summon US envoy over comments on Hezbollah

Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove rebel emblem from flag

Experts see no proof of child-abuse surge amid pandemic

Gunman at Walmart distribution center was former employee

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against U.S. troops

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

News in brief

World hits coronavirus milestones amid fears of worse to come

NFL: Former Redskins assistant, 'Hogs' creator Bugel dies at 80

U.S. health secretary warns 'window is closing' to take action to curb COVID-19

Summer may decide fate of leading shots in COVID-19 vaccine race

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against U.S. troops

As cases surge in US, rural areas seeing increases as well