Police: 7 dead after man opened fire at birthday party
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Seven people are dead after a man opened fire inside a birthday party at a mobile home in Colorado Springs, police said Sunday.
The killings happened just after 12:01 a.m. Sunday at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park on Preakness Way, on the east side of the city. Officers, dispatched on report of a shooting, arrived at a trailer to find six dead adults and a man with serious injuries. That man later died at the hospital, Colorado Springs police said in a Sunday news release.
The suspect, the boyfriend of a female victim, drove to the trailer where the birthday party was being held, with friends, family and children in attendance. He walked inside and shot party attendees before taking his own life, police said, adding that the children present “are now with relatives.”
In a statement Sunday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called the Mother’s Day shooting a “terrible act of violence,” occurring as “many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today.”
“Families torn apart, and at a birthday party, no less,” he said.
1 dead, 7 wounded in Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — One man was killed and seven other people were wounded in a shooting inside a downtown Phoenix hotel after an argument early Sunday, police said.
Officers responded to a call about a shooting at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix hotel around 12:30 a.m.
Police said a group of people between the ages of 18 and 22 who all were attending a function inside the hotel had an argument that escalated into shots being fired.
“We do believe this is an isolated incident and not a random act,” police spokeswoman Sgt. Maggie Cox said.
Police: Maryland man went on rampage
WOODLAWN, Md. — A Maryland man who neighbors said had a long history of aggression went on a rampage over the weekend, shooting or stabbing three people to death and setting his home on fire before responding officers fatally shot him, police said Sunday.
A news release from the Baltimore County Police Department identified the victims and offered the clearest picture so far of what the department said unfolded on a residential street in suburban Baltimore early Saturday morning.
According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates 56-year-old Everton Brown forced his way into a neighboring house, where he stabbed and shot Ismael Quintanilla, 41.
As Sara Alacote, 37, ran from that home in an attempt to escape, Brown chased her outside, fatally shooting her several times, the news release said. When two neighbors emerged from their home, Brown shot them as well, according to police.
One of those two, 24-year-old Sagar Ghimire, was later pronounced dead, the news release said. The other gunshot victim, who was not identified, is recovering from his injuries.